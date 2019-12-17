XRegister
26 October 2019

17/12/2019 - 21:23 GMT

It’s Not As Cold – Everton Star Enjoying Better Weather On Loan Spell Away

 




Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has admitted he is loving the warm weather in Portugal, where he is on loan at Sporting Lisbon. 

Bolasie turned out for Sporting Lisbon in their last game of 2019 on Monday night and scored in the 4-0 league win over Santa Clara.


 



Temperatures in Liverpool are hovering around the seven degrees mark, while in Lisbon, Bolasie is enjoying temperatures of around the 17 to 18 degrees mark.

Bolasie admits the higher temperatures are a nice change and was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily O Jogo: "I'm enjoying being here, it's not too cold, that's the main thing."
 


The winger was asked about potentially staying at Sporting Lisbon beyond the end of his loan spell and replied: "I don't know, it's still early.



"I think game by game and then we'll see."

Bolasie has clocked ten appearances in the Portuguese top flight for Sporting Lisbon, scoring once and providing his team-mates with two assists.
 


The 30-year-old has also turned out for the club in the Europa League, where he has found the back of the net another once and provided a further two assists.

His contract at Goodison Park runs until 2021.
 