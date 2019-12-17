Juventus Set Face Against Letting Tottenham and Leicester Target Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are in no mood to sell centre-back Merih Demiral in the January transfer window, despite interest from Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.



The Italian champions signed the defender from Sassuolo in the summer, however he has largely been a peripheral figure this season, making just three appearances.













The lack of playing time has led to speculation over his future at the club ahead of the winter window and several clubs are believed to be interested in him.



Leicester and Tottenham have shown an interest in taking him to England and even AC Milan have probed the possibility of signing the defender when the transfer window opens next month.





But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Juventus have no plans to let the Turkish defender leave in the winter window.







Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is yet to accept the possibility of letting Demiral find the exit door next month.



Atalanta have also been carrying out enquiries over Demiral, but for the moment Juventus have blocked any option of selling the defender.





The Italian champions are more open to selling Daniele Rugani instead of the Turkish centre-back in January.

