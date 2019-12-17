XRegister
17/12/2019 - 16:00 GMT

Leeds United Link With Winger Played Down

 




Talk that Leeds United could swoop for Swansea City star Andre Ayew has been played down. 

It has been claimed that the Whites could be set to launch a raid on the Liberty Stadium next month to reunite Ayew with his former Marseille coach Marcelo Bielsa.


 



The Leeds boss knows Ayew's qualities well, having worked with him at the Ligue 1 giants.

Landing Ayew in the new year would be a big statement on the part of Leeds, as they look to get over the line in their push for promotion to the Premier League.
 


However, according to the Sun, talk of a swoop for Ayew looks to be wide of the mark.



Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear went on record at the weekend as saying that the Whites are planning for a quiet January transfer window.

Kinnear did leave the door open to replacing loan stars should they be recalled, or acting if an unmissable opportunity presents itself though.
 


Ayew, 29, spent last season away from Swansea on loan in Turkey at Fenerbahce.

He scored twice for Swansea in their weekend win over Middlesbrough.
 