Liverpool Are Great But Anything Can Happen – Flamengo Star

Flamengo defender Pablo Mari has insisted that his side will always have a puncher’s chance if they face Liverpool in the FIFA Club World Cup.



The Reds will face Monterrey in the semi-final of the competition and barring a shock, they are expected to play in the final on Saturday in Qatar.













Flamengo, the Copa Libertadores winners, will be taking on Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal in the other semi-final today and are likely to face Liverpool in the final if they make it through.



Mari admits that his side are well aware of Liverpool, their strengths and the form they have shown this season in the Premier League where they are yet to lose a game in the current campaign.





But Flamengo did beat the more fancied side in River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final this year and Mari feels his team have already shown that any result is possible in a game of football.







“We’ve arrived at the key moment for the competition”, the defender told The Athletic.



“We know about Al Hilal, Monterrey and I know all about Liverpool.





“They’re playing at an extraordinary level and have not lost a single game in the Premier [League], but, if we were to play them, we have already shown that anything can happen in a football match.



“We will go all out to win. And we won’t be short of support here.”



Brazilian giants Corinthians in 2012 were the last non-European FIFA Club World Cup winner.

