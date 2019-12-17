Man City Could Take Tough Stance Due To Unhappiness At Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have been left annoyed and bemused by the way Arsenal approached Mikel Arteta for their manager’s job, according to The Times.



Arteta held talks with Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham and chief negotiator Huss Fahmy until the early hours of Monday morning.













The Spaniard is due to meet Josh Kroenke soon and is believed to be on the cusp of becoming the next Arsenal manager, replacing Unai Emery who was sacked at the end of last month.



The 37-year-old has been on Manchester City’s coaching staff as Pep Guardiola’s assistant since 2016 and is keen on starting life as a head coach soon.





Manchester City are not keen to put any roadblocks in Arteta’s way, but it has been claimed that they have been annoyed at the way Arsenal made their approach.







Arteta has told Manchester City about his talks with Arsenal, but the Gunners are yet to contact them in an official capacity.



Manchester City officials have been particularly bemused that Arsenal did not bring up the topic when the two hierarchies watched the two sides play each other at the Emirates on Sunday.





Manchester City are waiting to hear an explanation from Arsenal and they could take a more difficult negotiating stance in negotiations despite not wanting to deny the Spaniard the opportunity to start his managerial career.

