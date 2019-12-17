Manchester City Firmly In Mix For Ligue 1 Wonderkid

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are amongst a clutch of clubs who are interested in adding Rennes’ teenage defensive midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to the ranks.



The 17-year-old midfielder broke into the Rennes first-team squad last term and has been a regular in the starting eleven this season with 21 appearances under his belt.













The teenage wonderkid’s performances have not gone under the radar and some of the biggest clubs in Europe are considering snaring him away from Rennes in the coming months.



Real Madrid are one of the clubs who are positioning themselves as one of his suitors and stepping up on their interest in the young midfielder.





But they are likely to face severe competition for his signature as, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Manchester City are one of the clubs who pursuing his signature as well.







The Premier League champions have made a compelling financial offer to the player’s entourage and hopeful of beating off the competition to land his signature.



Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also interested and even German champions Bayern Munich have been keeping tabs on him.





Rennes do not want to lose him so soon, but are aware that they could find it hard to ignore a big-money offer on their table.

