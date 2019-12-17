Napoli Would Receive Financial Boost From Everton Appointing Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager would be a financial boost for Italian Serie A giants Napoli.



The Toffees are looking to bring in Ancelotti as their new manager after parting ways with Portuguese tactician Marco Silva.













They have reportedly reached an agreement with Ancelotti, but the Italian needs to secure his release from Napoli, where he remains under contract until 2021, despite his removal from the position of coach.



Napoli would be boosted if Everton appoint Ancelotti as, according to Il Sole24Ore's Marco Bellinazzo speaking on Radio Punto Nuovo, the Serie A side would save a total of €2m to €3m, as well as being able to cover the salary of new coach Gennaro Gattuso.





Napoli played hardball with Chelsea when they wanted to appoint Maurizio Sarri in 2018.







Sarri had also been sacked as Napoli coach, but remained under contract at the club.



Ancelotti had planned to travel to Canada with his wife for a Christmas break, but may instead be tucking into Everton's hectic festive fixture list.





Everton's next Premier League assignment comes at home against Arsenal on Saturday, while on Boxing Day they host Burnley.

