XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



17/12/2019 - 22:15 GMT

Napoli Would Receive Financial Boost From Everton Appointing Carlo Ancelotti

 




Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager would be a financial boost for Italian Serie A giants Napoli. 

The Toffees are looking to bring in Ancelotti as their new manager after parting ways with Portuguese tactician Marco Silva.


 



They have reportedly reached an agreement with Ancelotti, but the Italian needs to secure his release from Napoli, where he remains under contract until 2021, despite his removal from the position of coach.

Napoli would be boosted if Everton appoint Ancelotti as, according to Il Sole24Ore's Marco Bellinazzo speaking on Radio Punto Nuovo, the Serie A side would save a total of €2m to €3m, as well as being able to cover the salary of new coach Gennaro Gattuso.
 


Napoli played hardball with Chelsea when they wanted to appoint Maurizio Sarri in 2018.



Sarri had also been sacked as Napoli coach, but remained under contract at the club.

Ancelotti had planned to travel to Canada with his wife for a Christmas break, but may instead be tucking into Everton's hectic festive fixture list.
 


Everton's next Premier League assignment comes at home against Arsenal on Saturday, while on Boxing Day they host Burnley.
 