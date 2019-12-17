Olympiacos Tough But Arsenal Have Time To Improve – Former Gunner

Follow @insidefutbol





Jeremie Aliadiere believes that Arsenal have time to improve before they face Olympiacos in the Europa League and is hopeful the Gunners will have too much for the Greek giants.



Arsenal have been drawn to lock horns with Olympiacos in the last 32 of the competition and the Europa League is seen as key by some Gunners fans as a realistic route into next season's Champions League.













Olympiacos held Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-2 draw at home in the Champions League group stage and the Greek outfit have a fearsome reputation at the Georgios Karaiskakis.



Former Arsenal hitman Aliadiere, who admits he was close to joining Olympiacos, expects the Gunners to have a tough test, but is hopeful by the time the tie rolls around they will be in better shape.





"Arsenal are in a very difficult period at the moment. They aren't performing as well as they should and could", Aliadiere told Inside Futbol's John Georgopoulos.







"I know the first game against Olympiacos is far away, so Arsenal has time to improve with maybe a new manager in place.



"Olympiacos is a big club with amazing fans. They have some very good players with qualities, with the likes of [Mathieu] Valbuena.





"I think Arsenal will have two very tough games against Olympiacos, but hopefully Arsenal will have enough quality and strength on the day.



"I was close to joining Olympiacos during my playing career, so I wish them all the best for the rest of the season", the Frenchman added.



Olympiacos sit top of the Greek top flight and have only suffered one defeat on home turf this season, going down 3-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage.

