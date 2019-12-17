People Say Can He Do This – Former Top Flight Star Says Celtic Signing Has Answered Questions

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Stephen Craigan feels Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has so far answered the questions posed of him by opposing attackers and has also saluted the teenager's personality.



Celtic snapped up the Dutch full-back from Manchester City in the summer and he has caught the eye at Celtic Park this term.













The 19-year-old has gradually been emerging as a favourite amongst the Celtic fans and his performance against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final has been widely praised.



The defender’s jovial character on and off the pitch has also endeared him to the Celtic faithful, but Craigan feels it is easy to forget the ability he possesses due to his demeanour.





Questions have been asked about how effective Frimpong is defensively, but Craigan feels he has so far answered all the challenges posed to him.







Craigan said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “With his interviews and his personality, what we have look beyond that side of it is that he is a smashing footballer.



“I think sometimes that gets forgotten.





“People often speak about can he defend? Well, there's not many have gone past him so far.



“He was Celtic’s most influential player in the first half against Rangers in the cup final.



“His energy, his appetite, his quality, getting goals – look beyond that kind of cloud he is a joyful character.



“He is smashing player.”



Frimpong has gradually cemented his place in the starting eleven this season in the league after starting the campaign outside the team.

