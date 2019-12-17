Rangers Star’s Development Is Ahead of Schedule – Former Top Flight Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Stephen Craigan believes Rangers defender Nikola Katic is ahead of the curve with regards to his development as a centre-half.



Katic scored and defended stoutly in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday and managed to keep the home side at bay, even when the Glasgow giants were down to ten men.













Filip Helander missed the Motherwell game due to an injury and Craigan feels that given Katic’s form, he might find it hard to get into the starting eleven when he is fit again to play.



But the former defender believes that the Croatian is still a young defender and it will take a few more years before he will develop into a solid defender, though he is ahead of the curve development wise.





However, Craigan insisted that Katic’s presence inside the box makes him valuable for Rangers in the present as well and in certain games, his physicality is going to help Steven Gerrard’s side.







Asked if Helander will replace Katic once he is fit, the former defender said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “If he keeps up the form we have seen in the last couple of games, no he won’t because Katic has been excellent.



“But you have got to remember he is still a young man and by the time he matures into a proper centre-half and you learn to read the game, it can take you to mid to late 20s.





“He is probably ahead of where he should be at this point in time.



“But his desire and the games like yesterday away from home, when you are down to ten men and opposition throws balls into the box, you need that kind of presence to head the balls.



“And Katic certainly meets that.”



Katic has made 16 appearances for Rangers this season in all competitions and has started in the last two games.

