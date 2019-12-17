XRegister
26 October 2019

17/12/2019 - 12:47 GMT

Real Betis Supremo Comments On Giovani Lo Celso Situation

 




Real Betis president Angel Haro has provided an update on the situation around Giovani Lo Celso, who is on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Spanish side agreed to loan Lo Celso to Tottenham for the season in the summer and the agreement contains a purchase option that will become mandatory if Spurs qualify for the Champions League.


 



Tottenham could activate the purchase option as soon as January if they so wish and would earn a discount on the final fee by doing so.

However, Haro has admitted he has not heard anything from Tottenham about Lo Celso, though he does expect the midfielder to stay in north London.
 


Haro was quoted as saying by Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo that he has no "news regarding the purchase option."



However, he understands that the clause "will be exercised because if they are not taxed too much they have to exercise it in June. They may also have to exercise it in a mandatory manner."

The Betis president insists that if Tottenham do not move to keep Lo Celso then the Spanish side would be more than happy to welcome him back into the ranks.
 


"We understand that they will exercise it, but if not [we will be] delighted with the player."

Lo Celso was taken to Tottenham by Mauricio Pochettino, but is now trying to impress the Argentine's successor Jose Mourinho and has so far been used sparingly by the Portuguese tactician.
 