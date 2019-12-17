Remember What I Said – Bruno Fernandes Reminds Everton Loan Star Yannick Bolasie

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes has reminded Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie that he made good on his promise during the Lions' 4-0 win away at Santa Clara.



Bolasie is on loan at the Portuguese giants for the season and scored his side's third goal in the league clash. Skipper Fernandes finished off the rout from the penalty spot just after the hour mark.













The Everton winger appears to have been left unhappy though at half time due to an incident in the first half, to which Fernandes referred in a message to Bolasie on social media after the game.



Bolasie wrote on Instagram: "Assisted by the wizard Bruno Fernandes. Love to my team-mates and to all the Sporting fans for your amazing support. We keep pushing."





The message saw Fernandes reply: "I tell to don't be mad about the miss in the first half because I will give another ball to you."







And a happy Bolasie said: "10 My G."



The win sends Sporting Lisbon into 2020 sitting third in the Portuguese top flight, but they are well off the title pace.





Benfica top the pile with 39 points from 14 matches, while FC Porto have 35 from the same number of games. Fernandes' men have only 26 points after losing four of their 14 games.



Sporting Lisbon are next in action at home against FC Porto.

