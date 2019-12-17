XRegister
26 October 2019

17/12/2019 - 11:12 GMT

Some Wanted Big Boys – Rangers Star Lifts Lid On Dressing Room Reaction To Braga Draw

 




Rangers attacker Greg Stewart has revealed that some of his team-mates wanted to face one of the top teams in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Glasgow giants finished second in their Europa League group and have been drawn to face Portuguese outfit Braga in the first knockout round of the Europa League.  


 



Stewart believes it is a nice draw for his side and while he admits that no game is likely to be easy for Rangers in the next round, the forward insisted that they are in a good place to reach the last 16 this season.

But he did concede that some in the dressing room were underwhelmed by the draw as they wanted to face one of the big sides in Inter, Manchester United or Arsenal in the last 32.
 


The Rangers star said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think it is a good draw for us.


 


“Every game is going to be difficult, no matter who you got.


“It was a bit mixed-bag in the changing room, wanting the big boys like Inter Milan and the teams in England.
 


“But I think it is a good draw for us and a chance to get through.”

Rangers have already proven themselves against Portuguese opposition in FC Porto this season, beating them at home and earning a point away in Portugal.   
 