XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



17/12/2019 - 22:40 GMT

Valencia Make Manchester City Star Number One Target, Player Not Opposed To Move

 




La Liga giants Valencia have made Manchester City's Joao Cancelo their priority target for the January transfer window, and the right-back would be happy to make the move. 

Valencia are looking for a right-back and believe that Cancelo, who Manchester City splashed the cash to sign from Juventus, ticks all the boxes.


 



The Spanish side have made him their number one target, according to Valencia-based daily Super Deporte, and feel that snapping him up in January is not impossible; he would be likely to arrive on loan.

It is claimed that Cancelo is fully aware of Valencia's interest in his services and a return to the club he played for on loan in the 2014/15 season is one he would be happy with.
 


However, convincing Manchester City to part with the 25-year-old in the new year could be difficult.



The Citizens only signed Cancelo from Juventus in the summer after lengthy negotiations with the Italian giants.

And letting the Portugal international leave would mean they would be short of cover at right-back.
 


Cancelo's departure would almost certainly force Manchester City into the transfer market to sign a replacement.
 