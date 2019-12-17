Valencia Make Manchester City Star Number One Target, Player Not Opposed To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





La Liga giants Valencia have made Manchester City's Joao Cancelo their priority target for the January transfer window, and the right-back would be happy to make the move.



Valencia are looking for a right-back and believe that Cancelo, who Manchester City splashed the cash to sign from Juventus, ticks all the boxes.













The Spanish side have made him their number one target, according to Valencia-based daily Super Deporte, and feel that snapping him up in January is not impossible; he would be likely to arrive on loan.



It is claimed that Cancelo is fully aware of Valencia's interest in his services and a return to the club he played for on loan in the 2014/15 season is one he would be happy with.





However, convincing Manchester City to part with the 25-year-old in the new year could be difficult.







The Citizens only signed Cancelo from Juventus in the summer after lengthy negotiations with the Italian giants.



And letting the Portugal international leave would mean they would be short of cover at right-back.





Cancelo's departure would almost certainly force Manchester City into the transfer market to sign a replacement.

