Carlo Ancelotti Tipped To Be At Goodison Park For Everton Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlo Ancelotti is tipped to be at Goodison Park this evening to watch Everton take on Leicester City in the EFL Cup quarter-final as he closes in on becoming the next Toffees manager.



Duncan Ferguson will take charge of his third game as interim Everton manager tonight as he looks to take the club to the EFL Cup semi-final this season.













But he will not be in the Everton dugout for too long as the Toffees close in on appointing a new permanent manager in the shape of Ancelotti.



The Italian has been in talks with Everton over the last few days over becoming their new manager and has agreed to take up the role.





According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, he should be at Goodison Park tonight to watch the EFL Cup quarter-final as Everton look to thrash out the final details of the agreement.







A three-and-a-half-year deal has already been agreed and Everton are now looking to sort out compensation with Napoli to take him out of his contract at the San Paolo.



The Toffees are expected to sort out all the details by the end of the week and the 60-year-old is expected to take charge of Everton’s game against Arsenal on Saturday.





Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli last week but he is set to bounce back into football management at Everton without taking a break.

