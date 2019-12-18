XRegister
18/12/2019 - 14:03 GMT

Claim From Italy: Mikel Arteta Leaves Man City, Will Be Next Arsenal Manager

 




Mikel Arteta has left his job as Manchester City assistant and will become the new Arsenal manager, according to Sky Italia

The Gunners have moved quickly in an attempt to bring in Arteta as their new manager, as they look to have someone in place as soon as possible.


 



And it is claimed they have now effectively sealed the appointment of Arteta, with the Spaniard leaving his post at Pep Guardiola's side.

It is unclear when Arsenal will confirm the appointment of Arteta, but it appears increasingly likely he will be in the dugout this weekend when the Gunners play Everton.
 


Arsenal did consider appointing Arteta before they picked Unai Emery to succeed Arsene Wenger.



Now they have turned to the Spaniard and will hope he can drive the side up the Premier League table and into contention to finish in the top four.

Arteta made 149 appearances for Arsenal during his playing days and became a popular figure at the Emirates Stadium.
 


He joined the coaching staff at Manchester City when he hung up his boots in 2016.
 