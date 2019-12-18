Claim Made Over When Everton Will Present Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are set to present Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager on Monday, it has been claimed.



The Toffees have reached an agreement with the experienced Italian tactician, who is jumping straight back into management following his sacking by Serie A club Napoli.













According to French radio station RMC, Ancelotti is expected to be in the stands for Everton's weekend Premier League meeting with Arsenal.



The club will then present him to the media on Monday as the successor to Marco Silva.





Everton will look for Ancelotti to drive the Toffees up the league standings and offer a steady hand over the hectic Christmas period.







It remains to be seen what level of backing he has been promised in the rapidly approaching January transfer window, as he looks to put his stamp on the squad at Goodison Park.



Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton is due to be the club's Boxing Day fixture against Burnley.





The Toffees then take on Newcastle United at St James' Park in their final game of 2019, while they welcome in 2020 by travelling to Manchester City.

