Erling Haaland: AC Milan Make Terms Offer, Chelsea Now Join Race

Chelsea are now in the mix for Erling Haaland, while AC Milan have proposed personal terms to the in-demand Red Bull Salzburg hitman.



With Haaland having a release clause of around the £20m mark in his Salzburg contract, clubs have been wooing the striker with personal term offers.













Haaland and his agent Mino Raiola have spoken to several clubs, including Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.



There is further competition though as AC Milan and Chelsea are both in the mix, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.





It is claimed that AC Milan have now proposed a contract worth €5.5m per year to the Norwegian, in a bid to tempt him to Italy.







Chelsea meanwhile have entered the mix in recent days, with the Blues spying a potential bargain in the shape of the 19-year-old.



Salzburg continue to hope that Haaland will agree to stay until next summer, but they look to be fighting a losing battle.





Haaland has fired 28 goals in just 22 appearances for Salzburg this season, striking 16 times in the Austrian Bundesliga and on eight occasions in the club's Champions League group stage campaign; he has netted twice in the Austrian Cup.

