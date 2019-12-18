Former Liverpool Star Indicates Annoyance At Missing Chance To Play Under Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger has conceded that he feels annoyed at not getting the chance to play under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.



Agger left Liverpool to rejoin Brondby in 2014 and little over a year later Klopp arrived at Anfield to start the transformation of the club under his tutelage.













Liverpool went on to win the Champions League last season and are now favourites to end their 30-year wait for a league title this term with a ten-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.



Agger did challenge for the league title in his last season at Liverpool, but Brendan Rodgers’ side imploded towards the end of the 2013/14 campaign.





The Dane believes he had the game to fit into Klopp’s style of football and admitted that it is a matter of irritation that he did not get the opportunity to work under Liverpool’s current German manager.







The former Red told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet: “I think I would have fitted into Klopp’s style of play really well.



“It may annoy me that I failed to play under his leadership.





“But that is how it is now.”



Agger spent eight years and made 232 appearances for the club while establishing himself as a firm fan favourite at Anfield.

