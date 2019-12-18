If Manchester City Came In – Eintracht Frankfurt Star On Potential Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Eintracht Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger has conceded that he could have a decision to make if for example Manchester City tabled a big offer for him.



The Austrian defender has been at Eintracht Frankfurt since January this year and the German club made his move from Augsburg permanent last summer.













The 27-year-old has been playing regular football at Eintracht Frankfurt and is relishing turning out for the Bundesliga outfit, meaning he is in no rush to leave.



He admits that for the moment he cannot think of a better club for him to join as he is enjoying playing under coach Adi Hutter and loves the kind of fan culture Eintracht Frankfurt have.





But he did concede that if Manchester City for example came in with a big offer for him in the future and Eintracht Frankfurt want to sell him, he could have a decision to make.







Hinteregger told German magazine Kicker: “I can’t think of anything better at the moment.



“We play internationally, have a top coach and the best fan culture. If things go on like this I will stay here for five more years.





“But if my performance explodes again and, for example, an offer comes from Manchester City and Eintracht possibly says, ‘we have €80m on the table that would probably help us’.



“But I am far away from that.”



Hinteregger has also been a regular for Austria and has 45 international caps to his name.

