Inter Relying On Chelsea Star To Push For Stamford Bridge Exit

Serie A giants Inter are dependent upon Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso pushing for a move in the January transfer window to have any chance of snapping him up.



Alonso has been identified as one of the primary targets for Inter for the winter window, but initial talks with Chelsea have not gone according to plan.













The Spaniard has fallen out of favour with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, but the Blues are not ready to let him go without earning a good fee from his potential departure.



Chelsea have slapped a €35m asking price on the 28-year-old and for the moment, Inter are in no mood to fork out such a sum for the left-back.





Alonso has continued to remain keen on reuniting with Antonio Conte at Inter and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are betting on the player’s will to get a deal over the line.







Inter are depending on Alonso to push for a move and convince Chelsea to agree to a compromise deal.



The Serie A giants are planning to sign him on loan with an option to buy and are even prepared to attach an obligatory purchase option into the agreement.





Chelsea remain adamant about selling him on their own terms and are yet to change their stance.

