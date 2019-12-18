XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



18/12/2019 - 11:16 GMT

Inter Relying On Chelsea Star To Push For Stamford Bridge Exit

 




Serie A giants Inter are dependent upon Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso pushing for a move in the January transfer window to have any chance of snapping him up.

Alonso has been identified as one of the primary targets for Inter for the winter window, but initial talks with Chelsea have not gone according to plan.  


 



The Spaniard has fallen out of favour with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, but the Blues are not ready to let him go without earning a good fee from his potential departure.

Chelsea have slapped a €35m asking price on the 28-year-old and for the moment, Inter are in no mood to fork out such a sum for the left-back.
 


Alonso has continued to remain keen on reuniting with Antonio Conte at Inter and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are betting on the player’s will to get a deal over the line.



Inter are depending on Alonso to push for a move and convince Chelsea to agree to a compromise deal.

The Serie A giants are planning to sign him on loan with an option to buy and are even prepared to attach an obligatory purchase option into the agreement.
 


Chelsea remain adamant about selling him on their own terms and are yet to change their stance.   
 