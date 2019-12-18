Leeds United Star Has Comeback Game In Mind

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has conceded that he rushed back from his injury too soon, but he is hopeful of returning to action on Boxing Day.



The 20-year-old has largely been out of action since playing a half of football in Leeds’ 1-0 victory over West Brom at the start of October.













He played in the closing stages of Leeds’ 1-0 victory over Reading in November, but has not been seen since that day, with the hamstring injury keeping him out on the sidelines.



The midfielder has admitted that he came back too soon and he did feel his hamstring again in training in recent days.





But Shackleton is hopeful by he should be fit and ready for action by the time Leeds go into their Boxing Day clash against Preston North End at Elland Road.







"I had some problems with my hamstring after the West Brom game”, the midfielder was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"And I came back in probably a bit too soon.





“I’ve felt it again in training, but we are looking at being back for Boxing Day hopefully."



A product of the Leeds academy, Shackleton broke into the team last season under Marcelo Bielsa and has made seven appearances in the Championship this term.

