Leeds United Tipped To Keep Hold of Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are likely to keep hold of Eddie Nketiah next month despite suggestions Arsenal are ready to recall him.



The Whites won the chase to land Nketiah on a season-long loan deal in the summer, but Arsenal have been left unhappy at his lack of game time at Elland Road.













They could end Nketiah's loan at Leeds when the transfer window opens in just a matter of weeks and send him elsewhere, with Bristol City retaining an interest in the striker.



However, in a boost for Leeds, according to the Sun, Nketiah should be staying at Elland Road barring a late change of thought in north London.





Despite being unhappy with his game time, it appears Arsenal do not at present plan to terminate his loan.







It remains to be seen whether the appointment of a new manager at the Emirates Stadium will have an impact on the Gunners' thought process.



The club are poised to hand Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta the manager's post.





Nketiah has yet to start a Championship game for Leeds this season, with Marcelo Bielsa preferring to play Patrick Bamford as his lone striker.

