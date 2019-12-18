Leeds United To Stay Out of Chase For Attacker In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will not be amongst the clubs who will make a move to try and sign Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The 22-year-old winger has scored 16 goals in 22 Championship appearances this season and there is expected to be a furious race to snare him away from Hull next month.













Newcastle United and Leicester City are two of his Premier League suitors, while West Brom are also interested in getting their hands on the winger in the January transfer window.



Leeds have also been keeping tabs on Bowen and have been keen admirers of his quality and what he could bring to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.





But the Yorkshire giants will not be amongst the clubs who could make a move for Bowen in the winter window.







Leeds are already committed to paying as much as £16m once Helder Costa’s loan deal from Wolves turns permanent at the end of the season.



Bowen was also one of the players Leeds were closely watching, but Bielsa batted for Costa and the club signed the winger on loan with an obligation to buy last summer.





With Leeds committed to paying a huge fee for the Portuguese, they have nowhere close to the funds required to meet Hull’s £20m valuation of Bowen.

