Liverpool Will Crush Atletico Madrid – Mathias Pogba

Mathias Pogba has warned Atletico Madrid that Liverpool will crush them in the last 16 of the Champions League.



Diego Simeone's side have paid a heavy price for failing to top their group and have been paired with Jurgen Klopp's European champions in the Round of 16 stage.













Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table, ten points clear, and Pogba feels the Reds will have far too much for Atletico Madrid.



Pogba, who is currently plying his trade in Spanish football for Manchego, has predicted that Liverpool will crush their La Liga opponents.





The two teams last met in the Europa League in 2010, with Atletico Madrid edging a 2-2 aggregate scoreline on away goals; and Pogba thinks that revenge will be gained by the Reds.







He said on Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito that "they will crush [Atletico Madrid]."



Atletico Madrid currently sit in fifth place in La Liga, having drawn a substantial eight of their league 17 league games.





Liverpool, who are in action at the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, will start as favourites to progress against Atletico Madrid, but it remains to be seen if they win as convincingly as Pogba has predicted.

