Manchester City Suffer Blow As Attacker Eyes Earlier Than Expected Exit

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is keen to move to Bayern Munich as early as the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



Bayern Munich were believed to be close to agreeing a deal with Manchester City before Sane suffered a knee ligament injury at the start of the season and was ruled out for the rest of the year.













The German champions have continued to monitor the winger’s recovery and he has continued to remain their top target, with the club also employing a renowned Italian agent to negotiate on their behalf.



There were suggestions that the club are plotting to get a deal to sign him over the line next summer as Sane completes his rehabilitation and reaches peak fitness.





But according to German magazine Sport Bild, the winger is pushing for an early transfer and wants to join Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.







It is unclear when the Germany international will be fit to play, but the suggestion of an early move could hint he is closing in on a return.



And the player is believed to be keen on starting afresh at his new club rather than continuing at Manchester City for the rest of the season.





It remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich are prepared to move early and look to agree a deal with Manchester City during the winter transfer window to secure Sane’s arrival in Bavaria.

