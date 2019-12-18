No Such Thing – Tottenham Star Refutes Suggestions Over Last 16 Draw Favourability

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has dismissed talk that Spurs have been handed a favourable draw in the Champions League last 16 in the shape of RB Leipzig.



Spurs finished second in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and have been handed German opposition again, as RB Leipzig prepare to provide a knockout round challenge.













Some have suggested that Spurs have been handed an easier draw, but Dier has hit back at those claims and feels there are simply no easy last 16 ties.



The 25-year-old also took time to stress that there is added excitement in facing a side that the club have not played before, something which adds to the unknown factor.





“I’m sure some people will think we’ve got a favourable draw but there is no such thing in the Champions League. We will be well aware of the dangers they possess", Dier told his club's official website.







“This is what the Champions League is all about, playing different teams, playing in different environments and challenging the best teams in Europe, and they are definitely one of those teams.



“When something is new it’s always exciting and to have a new opponent that we haven’t faced before is exactly that.





"A lot of it comes down to the unknown, which is exciting for us as players, for the club and I’m sure for the fans as well.”



Tottenham will hope to feel the benefits of Jose Mourinho at the helm when the knockout round rolls around, with the Portuguese having gone all the way in the competition.

