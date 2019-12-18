Salzburg Not Waving White Flag On Keeping Man Utd Target Erling Haaland Beyond January

Follow @insidefutbol





Red Bull Salzburg are still trying to convince Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland to continue at the club until the end of the season.



Haaland missed Salzburg’s last game before the winter break and has been holding talks with several clubs ahead of the January transfer window.













The 19-year-old and his agent, Mino Raiola, were in Germany to hold conversations with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have also been in constant touch with the Italian super-agent.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward personally flew to Salzburg on Friday to convince the striker to move to Manchester United in the winter transfer window.





Salzburg are gradually accepting the fact that Haaland is likely to leave in January, but according to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, efforts are still under way to keep him at the club until the summer.







The Austrian outfit are holding talks with Haaland and his entourage and are looking to convince him to spend the rest of the season at the club.



However, they will not stand in his way if the young striker decides to change clubs in the winter window.





Manchester United, Juventus, Dortmund and RB Leipzig are anxiously waiting for the player to make the decision in the coming weeks.



Playing regular football is expected to be a defining factor on which Haaland’s decision is expected to rest.

