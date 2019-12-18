Takumi Minamino Could Make Liverpool Bow Against Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino is due for a medical at Liverpool today ahead of his potential transfer to the Merseyside giants in January and could make his debut against Everton in the FA Cup, according to The Times.



The versatile attacker has impressed against Liverpool in the Champions League and the club have been closing in on securing his signature.













Several other clubs were also interested in the Japan international and a £7.25m release clause took the affair out of Salzburg’s hands.



His omission from the squad in Salzburg’s last league game ahead of the winter break signalled that he could be on the move and he is now on the verge of joining Liverpool.





Minamino is set to undergo a medical today with the Reds and the move will become official on 1st January, with the FA Cup tie against Everton on 5th January potentially his first game.







Liverpool have long been keeping tabs on him and rated him at a fee higher than £20m because of his talent and his output on the pitch for Salzburg.



German and Italian clubs also held talks with his agents, but it seems Liverpool are set to beat them to his signature in January.





Jurgen Klopp will expect Minamino to add value to his squad due to his ability to play across the front line.

