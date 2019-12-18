This Is What Makes Jurgen Klopp A Rarity – Former Liverpool Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger believes Jurgen Klopp’s honesty towards his players makes him a rarity in the football world.



Agger left Liverpool before Klopp arrived and transformed the club’s fortunes, which led to their sixth Champions League crown last season and they are in pole position this term to end a three-decade-long wait for a league title.













The former defender has insisted that there are no doubts that Klopp is the face of Liverpool’s progress over the last few years and is the one who laid down the foundations of their success.



The Dane believes Klopp’s honesty is also something that endears him towards his players as they can always expect an honest answer from their manager.





The former Red feels the Liverpool manager's approach towards his players makes him a rarity as he has no hidden agenda towards anyone.







Agger told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet: “Jurgen Klopp has created the foundations for the progress Liverpool have made in recent years.



“He is the epitome of the club’s success.





“But make no mistake, he is demanding and makes big demands. But I have to admit that I like the fact that he is a manager you can always get an answer from.



“Many people appreciate that way he is because everyone can expect a clear answer when they ask him something.



“There are no hidden agendas with him and that is a rarity in football.



“He is the real thing.”



Liverpool will be in action later today when they will face Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final, starting off their bid to be crowned world champions.

