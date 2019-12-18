This Says So Much About Celtic Star – Former Bhoys Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough believes Jeremie Frimpong’s performance against Hibernian last weekend following his sending off against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final says a lot about his character.



The 18-year-old full-back starred and scored in Celtic’s 2-0 win over Hibernian at the weekend, which kept them at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.













The Dutchman was coming into the game on the back of winning the Scottish League Cup, but it was a bittersweet tale for him as the defender was sent off against Rangers at Hampden Park.



Rough feels a sending off in such a big game could have affected him badly, especially given his tender years.





But he believes his performance at Hibernian showed that he has the ability and the mental toughness to become a top player in the future.







Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “Against Hibs, they were talking about him being the star man for Celtic.



“But I think we all forgot that a week before he was sent off in a cup final. Can you imagine how it affected a young lad of 18?





“And all of a sudden next week you are playing and you are the man of the match.



“That says bundles for me that this young boy has got everything to get right to the top.”



Celtic signed the young full-back from Manchester City last summer and Bhoys fans were unsure what to expect from the Netherlands youth international.

