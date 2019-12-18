Tottenham and West Ham Open Talks With Defender’s Representatives, Player Wants Change of Air

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Manchester United have all started talks with the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa.



The 27-year-old is out of contract at the Parc des Princes in the summer and as a result can sign a pre-contractual agreement with a club outside France from January.













It is claimed that Kurzawa has grown tired of his public image in France and is keen to experience a new challenge.



He is not short of admirers and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester United have opened talks with his representatives.





All three Premier League clubs are attracted by the idea of landing the left-back on a free transfer.







However, Kurzawa is likely to have other options in the event he prefers to move elsewhere, with Milan pair AC Milan and Inter both admirers.



He has made ten appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, but only turned out once for the club in the Champions League group stage.





Kurzawa has made over 100 appearances for the French giants since joining the club in 2015.

