Turkish Giants Contact Chelsea, Want Blues Star On Loan

Besiktas have made contact with Chelsea in an effort to put in place a January swoop for Danny Drinkwater.



The Black Eagles are looking to make signings when the transfer window swings open again in just a matter of weeks and have zeroed in on Drinkwater.













They are aware the midfielder, who is currently on loan at Burnley, is unhappy at his lack of game time and want to offer him a Turkish escape route.



Besiktas have been in touch with Chelsea, according to Turkish sports outlet Fanatik, and are looking to take him to the club on an 18-month loan deal.





It is claimed that Drinkwater is prepared to make the move and is keen to play on a regular basis.







Drinkwater's Premier League debut for Burnley only came earlier this month as he featured in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.



The midfielder was substituted during the game and has not played for the Clarets since.





His contract at Chelsea runs until the summer of 2022, but he appears to have little future at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard.

