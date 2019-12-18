We Understand Things Better – Leeds United Star Explains Growth

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski has pointed to a greater understanding between the players and head coach Marcelo Bielsa and his staff as a key reason behind the team's continued growth.



The Macedonian is one of the stars who has been working with the veteran Argentine since his appointment as head coach in 2018 and is well acquainted with Bielsa's style of play.













Alioski insists that all the players know well the kind of work the Argentine and his coaching staff want from the players and perform their role accordingly.



Information is also shared with the help of meetings and videos in accordance with which the training schedules are set up.





The 27-year-old also took time to credit Bielsa's coaching coaching staff in helping the team to grow.







“After 18 months together with him, he knows each player even better. We know the staff and we understand things much better", Alioski told his club's official website.



"We know the work they want to do and this becomes natural.





"They give us information, videos, meetings and with the training that they do, when you do this every day together for a year and a half, some things just happen automatically.



"This is positive because we can continue with other working and learn better.



"The staff have really helped grow the team.”



Bielsa has regularly trusted in Alioski since taking over at Elland Road, handing the Macedonia star game time and converting him into a full-back.

