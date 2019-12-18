What A Fightback – Everton Star On Spirit In Leicester City Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Theo Walcott has hailed Everton for fighting back against Leicester City in the EFL Cup at Goodison Park, despite the Toffees exiting the competition on penalties.



Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson saw his side slump to 2-0 down by just the 29th minute at Goodison as James Maddison and Jonny Evans struck for Brendan Rodgers' visitors.













However, Everton rallied in the second half and pulled one goal back through Tom Davies with 70 minutes on the clock.



As the Toffees applied more pressure they earned another breakthrough, with Leighton Baines levelling into stoppage time to set up a penalty shootout.



Gutted but what a fight back from the lads 💙 @Everton pic.twitter.com/Lu7Vd6Fz2y — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) December 18, 2019



Leicester won the shootout 4-2, with Jamie Vardy scoring the winner to send the Foxes into the EFL Cup semi-final and break Everton hearts.







Despite the disappointment, Walcott was keen to salute the spirit shown by Everton to claw their way back into the game.



The winger wrote on Twitter: "Gutted, but what a fightback from the lads."





Everton are soon set to appoint a caretaker manager as Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to take charge at Goodison Park, with the Italian expected to take the reins on Monday.

