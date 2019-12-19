XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/12/2019 - 12:02 GMT

Arsenal Star Proposed To Italian Giants, But Club Prefer Different Gunner

 




AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny, but prefer his fellow Gunner Granit Xhaka. 

The Rossoneri are in the market for a defensively minded midfielder and have been looking at their options ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.


 



Agents have also been speaking to the club to propose players and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Elneny's name has been put forward as a potential signing.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas and does not appear to have a future at Arsenal going forward.
 


However, AC Milan prefer Elneny's fellow Arsenal star Xhaka and it is claimed that the Swiss midfielder is in pole position on the club's wish list.



Xhaka was unhappy with his treatment by some Arsenal fans earlier this season and sat out a period of action following an angry response.

He has been linked with the exit door, with Newcastle United just one of the clubs showing interest.
 


It remains to be seen what plans incoming manager Mikel Arteta has for Xhaka and whether he is prepared to shift the Swiss midfielder out of the exit door next month.
 