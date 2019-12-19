Arsenal Star Proposed To Italian Giants, But Club Prefer Different Gunner

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny, but prefer his fellow Gunner Granit Xhaka.



The Rossoneri are in the market for a defensively minded midfielder and have been looking at their options ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.













Agents have also been speaking to the club to propose players and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Elneny's name has been put forward as a potential signing.



The midfielder is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas and does not appear to have a future at Arsenal going forward.





However, AC Milan prefer Elneny's fellow Arsenal star Xhaka and it is claimed that the Swiss midfielder is in pole position on the club's wish list.







Xhaka was unhappy with his treatment by some Arsenal fans earlier this season and sat out a period of action following an angry response.



He has been linked with the exit door, with Newcastle United just one of the clubs showing interest.





It remains to be seen what plans incoming manager Mikel Arteta has for Xhaka and whether he is prepared to shift the Swiss midfielder out of the exit door next month.

