26 October 2019

06 August 2019

19/12/2019 - 13:17 GMT

Arsenal Yet To Complete Two Key Processes, Must Be Done Before Mikel Arteta Can Be Appointed

 




Arsenal have not yet made Manchester City an offer of compensation for Mikel Arteta, or formally applied for his release, according to the BBC

Arteta's appointment as Arsenal's new manager has been presented in some quarters as having been done and dusted, with the Spaniard set to be confirmed in the post soon.


 



However, Arsenal have yet to complete two key processes which will be needed before they can formalise Arteta's appointment.

While the Gunners have been in talks with Manchester City at a legal level, they are yet to make a formal application for Arteta's release.
 


Arsenal have also still to make Manchester City an offer of compensation for Arteta, who is in post as Pep Guardiola's assistant.



Until Arsenal formally apply for his release and agree compensation with Manchester City, Arteta cannot be appointed as Unai Emery's successor.

Gunners fans will be waiting to see how quickly the wheels can turn, with the side in action on Saturday away at Everton.
 


Arsenal will represent Arteta's first managerial job; he has been on the coaching staff at Manchester City since hanging up his boots in 2016.
 