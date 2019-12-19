Atalanta Open Up To Possible Sale Of Liverpool and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta have opened up to the possibility of selling Manchester United and Liverpool linked winger Dejan Kulusevski in the January transfer window.



The 19-year-old has been on loan at Parma this season and his performances have piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe.













Serie A giants Inter have been pushing to land him and he has also been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League.



German champions Bayern Munich are also believed to be keen on him, but Parma have been insisting that they want to keep Kulusevski at the club until the end of the season.





But it seems the decision could be taken out of their hands as, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Atalanta are prepared to sell the winger when the transfer window opens next month.







A meeting of top Parma officials took place on Tuesday and the decision was made that they will look to sell Kulusevski in January.



But Atalanta are not prepared to offer any discounts and want clubs to match their €40m asking price before they decide to let him go.





The Italian outfit have already rejected a bid up to €30m from Manchester United, who are prepared to offer Kulusevski a contract worth €2m per season.



Liverpool are claimed to see Kulusevski as a summer recruit, while Bayern Munich have the same view.

