Bayern Munich Join Valencia In Showing Interest In Manchester City Defender

Bayern Munich have joined Valencia in the chase for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.



The Citizens only snapped up Cancelo in the summer transfer window from Juventus after lengthy negotiations were needed to seal the deal.













However, Cancelo has struggled for regular playing time at the Etihad Stadium and is now being linked with a move away from the club when the transfer window opens again in a matter of weeks.



Valencia are interested in the Portuguese and would like to land him on loan, but now, according to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich are also keen.





The German giants have zeroed in on Cancelo as a potential addition in the new year.







It remains to be seen if Manchester City will entertain Cancelo's departure, but it has been claimed he would be happy to move to Valencia in search of regular game time.



Bayern Munich may also appeal to the full-back as it would represent a switch to one of Europe's elite clubs.





If Cancelo does depart Manchester City then the club would likely need to dip into the transfer market to secure a replacement.

