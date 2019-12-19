Carlo Ancelotti’s Representatives Locked In Napoli Talks To Clear Way For Everton Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlo Ancelotti's representatives are locked in talks with Napoli to secure their client's release so that he can take the Everton job.



Everton have reached an agreement with Ancelotti to take over at Goodison Park and the Italian is expected to put pen to paper to a contract with the Toffees running until 2024.













Ancelotti was removed as Napoli coach earlier this month, but remains contracted to the Serie A giants.



Now, according to Sky Italia, Ancelotti's representatives are locked in talks with Napoli to agree their client's release and free the way for him to take the Everton job.





Ancelotti has already started to assemble his backroom staff to meet the challenge at Everton.







He has been tipped to be in charge of Everton for their Boxing Day clash and will look to quickly drive the Toffees up the Premier League standings.



The Everton board want the club to establish themselves in the top six under Ancelotti.





The Toffees, under caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, were knocked out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night following a penalty shootout defeat against Leicester City.

