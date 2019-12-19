Chris Smalling Gives Blessing To Roma’s Deal Attempts

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has given the green light to Roma to try and keep him at the club beyond the end of his loan stint.



Smalling has impressed since joining Roma on loan from Manchester United last summer after it became clear that he was not going to feature regularly at Old Trafford this season.













The 30-year-old defender has already staked his claim to be considered one of the top centre-backs in Serie A, and Roma have been keen to turn his loan deal into a permanent move.



Initial discussions between Manchester United and Roma have already taken place, but the Serie A giants’ initial offer of €15m was rejected outright by the Red Devils.





According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Roma have obtained Smalling’s green signal to try and continue to negotiate with Manchester United to make his move permanent.







The defender is claimed to have given his blessing to Roma’s attempts last week and is ready to continue playing in Italy.



Roma will have to return to the negotiating table with Manchester United, who are said to be demanding a fee of around €20m for Smalling.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated that he expects the player to be at Old Trafford next season, but it seems the defender wants to extend his Italian experience.

