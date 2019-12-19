XRegister
19/12/2019 - 16:05 GMT

Everton Make Statement On Managerial Situation For Arsenal Visit

 




Everton have made a statement regarding their managerial position, revealing that Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge for this weekend's Premier League meeting with Arsenal. 

The Toffees are closing in on appointing experienced Italian tactician Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, in succession to Marco Silva.


 



However, the appointment is not yet sealed and the club have confirmed that Ferguson will be in the dugout when Arsenal visit Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton said in a statement: "Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager for Everton's Premier League clash at home to Arsenal on Saturday."
 


It is unclear whether Ancelotti will watch on from the stands on Saturday, as Everton lock horns with Arsenal.



Ferguson was in charge of Everton on Wednesday night as the Toffees played out a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in normal time of their EFL Cup tie, only to crash out of the competition on penalties.

The former Everton striker will be aware that the visit of Arsenal could be his last match as caretaker boss and will be keen to go out on a high.
 


It has been speculated that Ancelotti could be in charge for Everton's Boxing Day game against Burnley.
 