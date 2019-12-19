Everton Star Favours Remaining In Premier League In Event Of Goodison Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Cenk Tosun wants to remain in the Premier League if he leaves Everton, in a blow for Besiktas, it has been claimed in Turkey.



The Turkey international striker has struggled to make an impact at Everton since joining the club from Besiktas in the 2018 January transfer window.













He has scored ten times in 50 appearances in total for Everton, including just one goal netted in four league appearances in the current campaign.



Besiktas have long wanted to take Tosun back to Turkey, but according to Turkish daily Takvim, Tosun has decided that if he is to leave Goodison Park then he wants to stay in the Premier League.





If no opportunities arise in the Premier League, then Tosun would prioritise a switch to the German Bundesliga, with his agent having been speaking to several clubs.







Tosun, who was born in Germany, came through the youth ranks at Eintracht Frankfurt before heading to Turkey with Gaziantepspor.



It is unclear if Everton will look to offload Tosun when the transfer window swings back open again in a matter of weeks, with a decision likely to come down to incoming manager Carlo Ancelotti.





The 28-year-old has another two and a half years left to run on his contract at Goodison Park.

