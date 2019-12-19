Fantastic Work – Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool DOF For Takumi Minamino Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Liverpool’s director of football Michael Edwards and his team for swiftly completing the signature of Takumi Minamino.



Liverpool have confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign the attacker from Red Bull Salzburg and he will be eligible to play from 1st January onwards.













He scored 64 goals in 199 appearances for Salzburg and impressed many with his performances in the Champions League this season, especially in the two games against Liverpool.



Klopp has expressed his delight at capturing the Japan international’s signature and lauded the qualities he feels will add a lot to his squad going forward.





The Liverpool manager also stressed the importance of his Champions League experience, which should allow him to adapt better at his new club.







“This is fabulous news – a wonderful signing. We are really, really happy about this”, Klopp told the club’s official website.



“Our supporters have had the chance to see him close up recently so I don’t need to sing too loudly about his qualities as they are already known.





“Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines.



"He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball – a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others.



“His Champions League experience is a big bonus and coming from the club and organisation he does, we know he’ll be well-coached, used to an elite environment and had all the right experiences.”



The Liverpool manager reserved special praise for Edwards and his team and the way they conducted the negotiations to sign Minamino.



“It is fantastic work by our football operations team in how they’ve handled this transfer.



“Michael Edwards and the team deserve a lot of credit.”



Minamino could make his Liverpool debut against Everton in the FA Cup.

