Former Napoli Star Sends Warning To Carlo Ancelotti Over Everton

Former Napoli defender Andrea Dossena has warned Carlo Ancelotti that he is taking a big risk by agreeing to take over as Everton manager.



Ancelotti is expected to be confirmed as Everton boss in the coming days after giving the green light to taking on the challenge at the Premier League club.













The Italian was sacked as Napoli coach earlier this month and Dossena feels he is taking a risk by jumping straight back into management with a struggling team such as Everton.



Dossena, who played on Merseyside for Everton's neighbours Liverpool, thinks Ancelotti will need to work night and day to get the most out of the Toffees players.





"It's a very risky choice", Dossena told Tutto Mercato Web Radio's Stadio Aperto.







"He goes running to take on a team that are going through a very difficult time.



"He will have to work hard every day to get the most out of the players he has."





Everton sit a lowly 16th in the Premier League standings, having picked up just 18 points from their 17 games and resting only three points above the drop zone.



Ancelotti could be in the stands on Saturday when Everton play host to Arsenal.

