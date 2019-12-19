Got Dog’s Abuse At Tynecastle But I Loved It – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has revealed that he loved playing against Hearts at Tynecastle, despite receiving abuse from the fans.



Ferguson regularly made the trip to Edinburgh with Rangers to lock horns with Hearts during his playing days and experienced the fierce atmosphere on offer at Tynecastle.













He admits that he was given abuse by the Hearts supporters, but insists he would use it to drive him on, making the most use of it as he warmed up on the pitch before the match.



"I took a lot of stick at Tynecastle, but I loved it; it was my favourite away ground to go to", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.





"They are right on top of you. I enjoyed every time I went to Tynecastle", he continued.







"I used it [the atmosphere] during the warm-up because the Hearts fans were generally in early doors, so we were going out for a warm-up 40 minutes before the game. Then ten minutes before you'd run up close to them, not too close!



"You could feel them giving you dog's abuse and pelters, but I enjoyed that side of it. I used that in a positive way.





"I loved playing there, loved it."



Rangers are due to make the trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts towards the end of January, but they are in action in Edinburgh on Friday evening when they take on Jack Ross' Hibernian.



The Gers' rivals Celtic visited Tynecastle last night and ran out 2-0 winners.

