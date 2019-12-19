Got To Be Honest – Steven Gerrard On Departures From Rangers In Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that there will be departures from Ibrox when the January transfer window opens in a matter of weeks.



The Gers are focusing on domestic matters as they work towards ending the year on top of the Scottish Premiership table, ahead of rivals Celtic.













Attention though is increasingly shifting towards the looming transfer window, which Gerrard may use to bolster his options for the title battle ahead.



There are also players at Rangers who are out of favour with Gerrard though and the manager has admitted there will be departures from the club.





He will not though be drawn on specific names out of respect.







"There will be people leaving the football club in the window but I respect my players and won't name any individuals for now", Gerrard said at a press conference.



"You have to be honest with players and respect them.





"Unfortunately, we can only pick an 18 man squad."



Rangers could also be tested with bids for players that Gerrard does not want to lose, with striker Alfredo Morelos continuing to attract interest.

