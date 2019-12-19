Great Challenge – Marcelo Bielsa Sees Similarities Between Leeds and Fulham

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa believes that Fulham represent a great challenge for his Leeds United side this weekend and believes the Cottagers are similar as a team to his men.



Leeds let a three-goal lead slip against Cardiff City last weekend to draw 3-3 at Elland Road, but they remain in a commanding position in the Championship standings.













Heading into the meeting at Craven Cottage, Leeds sitting second boast a ten-point advantage over third placed Preston North End.



Fulham, who are also considered promotion contenders by some, sit in sixth place, but have lost their last three games, putting pressure on boss Scott Parker.





Bielsa though is wary of the Cottagers and feels they will give his men a thorough test.







He also views Fulham as similar to Leeds.



"Fulham is a similar team to us", Bielsa told a press conference.





"The value we had last season, their values in this season are the same. Values – possession, chances, quantity of shooting, they are one of the best teams in the Championship.



"For us, this is a great challenge for us.



"We need to fix our position in the opposite half of a great opponent", he added.



The last time the two sides met at Craven Cottage, in 2018, Fulham ran out 2-0 winners; Leeds' last win at the ground came in 2015.

