Great Day Out At Old Trafford – Former Colchester Star Proud of EFL Cup Run

Former Colchester United midfielder David Fox has insisted that the League Two side will look back at their EFL Cup campaign this season with pride after it ended at Manchester United.



Colchester took big scalps in the form of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on their way to the quarter-finals and displayed dogged determination in the first half against Manchester United on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.













But the Premier League giants eventually overpowered them in the second half and scored three goals to make their way into the semi-final, where they will face Manchester City.



Fox, who played for Colchester in two spells, believes it must have been a brilliant experience for the club and the fans to make it to the last eight of the EFL Cup.





The midfielder believes the League Two side bowed out of the competition with their pride intact and the fans and the club will be talking about the run for years to come.







Fox said on MUTV post match: “This is what cup competitions are all about.



“For a club like Colchester to go all the way through to the quarter-finals is brilliant for the fans.





“They have had some unbelievable memories – beating Tottenham on penalties, Crystal Palace on penalties – it has been a wonderful journey for them and something they will talk about for years.



“It was a great day out for them at Old Trafford, the fans would have loved it and it is the one they have been talking about for the last few weeks.



“They can go home proud of their team who put a real stubborn display and the manager will be proud.”



Colchester are currently ninth in the League Two standings, four points away of the promotion playoff spots.

