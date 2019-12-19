I Thought Who Do I Want Next And I Want Leeds United – Fulham’s Scott Parker Relishing Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham manager Scott Parker has revealed if he could pick any team for the Cottagers to face next it would be Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United, as he actively wants to play the Yorkshire giants.



The Cottagers have hit a mini slump, losing their last three Championship games and meaning they host Leeds at Craven Cottage this weekend in poor form.













Second placed Leeds, who have won seven and drawn two of their last nine league games, may appear to be the worst possible opponents for Fulham, but Parker actively wants to face the Whites.



He insists the pressure will be firmly on his team to turn up against Leeds due to the opposition's quality, as they bid to return to winning ways in style.





The Fulham boss also warned his players that if they reproduce their displays from recent games then they will experience another poor result.







“I don’t think there could be a better game for us”, Parker said via his club's official site.



"A big team with vast quality who will bring a lot of challenges to us.





“It’s a game where we need to turn up.



"After Brentford at the weekend, I’m looking at it and thinking what’s the team we want to play next, and I want to play Leeds.



"You want to play a top team, and I’m looking forward to it.



“There’s a massive challenge ahead of us.



"Leeds are sitting second in the league, they’re a good side, and we need to be right at it at the weekend to get anything out of the game.



“We need to improve from where we have been over the last couple of games, for sure, otherwise it will be the same outcome.”



Fulham have only won six of their league games at Craven Cottage, suffering defeat on three occasions and conceding a substantial 13 goals.



Victory for Fulham would cut the gap between the two teams to nine points.

